Mizuho Downgrades New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Neutral

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NJR opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

