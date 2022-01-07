Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $325.00 at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 69.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $889.87.

TSLA stock opened at $1,064.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.56, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,074.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $854.06. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

