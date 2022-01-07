$0.18 EPS Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ALGM opened at $32.97 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 41,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,312,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock worth $279,196,212. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

