The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 308.84% and a negative net margin of 52.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTER shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:WTER opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.00. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

