Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

CUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.