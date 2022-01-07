MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 3,238,190 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.3% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $471,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.87 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

