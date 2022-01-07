Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 26,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

