GMT Capital Corp Buys New Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 941,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Root by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 91,142 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Root by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Root alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $744.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.