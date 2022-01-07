iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

