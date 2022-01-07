TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,078 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,465,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 679,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,034,000 after buying an additional 342,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,929.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,808.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,825 shares of company stock worth $459,077,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.