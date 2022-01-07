Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.