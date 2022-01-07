Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ GNOM opened at $18.11 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
