Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ GNOM opened at $18.11 on Friday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 269.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

