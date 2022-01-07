GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the November 30th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $116,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

