Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Decreases By 30.3%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 750,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,003,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

