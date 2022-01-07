Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Update

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,606.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EOPSF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Electro Optic Systems has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.
Electro Optic Systems Company Profile
Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.