Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Short Interest Update

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,606.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EOPSF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Electro Optic Systems has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

Electro Optic Systems Company Profile

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd. develops and produces products incorporating advanced electro-optic technologies for the aerospace market. Its products are developed through internal research and development programs based on its core technologies in software, lasers, electronics, optics, gimbals, telescopes and beam directors, optical coatings and precision mechanisms.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.