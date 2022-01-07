Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $477,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $3,168,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

ACI stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.