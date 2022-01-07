Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CINR opened at $16.61 on Friday. Ciner Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $328.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.24%.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.