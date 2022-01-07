Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.73

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.73 and last traded at $78.26, with a volume of 4520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Textron by 97.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

