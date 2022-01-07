Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price rose 17.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 1,298,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,036,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

DML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85. Also, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$135,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,107.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

