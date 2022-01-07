Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,809 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

