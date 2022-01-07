Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,652.00

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,652 ($22.26) and last traded at GBX 1,610 ($21.70), with a volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,612 ($21.72).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,444.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.44.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 1.46%.

In related news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($19.54), for a total transaction of £29,000,000 ($39,078,291.34).

About Telecom Plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.