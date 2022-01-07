ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.16

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

ICL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0837 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in ICL Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after buying an additional 274,382 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after buying an additional 4,448,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ICL Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,003,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ICL Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

