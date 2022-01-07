LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.84

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.84 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 6572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

