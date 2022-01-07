Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 42,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH opened at $154.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.63.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.