Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Flowserve by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

