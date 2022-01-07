BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

