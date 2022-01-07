Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $368,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.