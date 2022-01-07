Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251,482 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $397.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

