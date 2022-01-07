Mizuho Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Neutral

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NYSE:SR opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Spire’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

