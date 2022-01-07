Mizuho Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Neutral

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.
NYSE:SR opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
