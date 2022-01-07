Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,867 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Western Digital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after purchasing an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Western Digital by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 247,937 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

