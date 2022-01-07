Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAPIF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Saputo stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

