Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Up 26.0% in December

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 928,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $336.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.57.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.80.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

