Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Update

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

AERI opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $337.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

