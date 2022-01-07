Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 813 ($10.96).

A number of research firms recently commented on RDW. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.13) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.13) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.72) to GBX 890 ($11.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

LON RDW opened at GBX 690.60 ($9.31) on Friday. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 511 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 743.60 ($10.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 666.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 662.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond purchased 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,491.34).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

