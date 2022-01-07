Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce $3.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.91 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

RS stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.