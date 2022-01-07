Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

