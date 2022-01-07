iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,307,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $36.92.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

