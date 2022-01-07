Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

