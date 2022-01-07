Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Toro Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
Toro Energy Company Profile
