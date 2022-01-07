$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $18.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.73 million and the lowest is $17.25 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $17.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $74.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $16.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $557.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

