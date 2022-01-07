Analysts Set Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target at $29.89

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

STER stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth approximately $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $40,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $21,434,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.