Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.20 ($4.72).

BAB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 352 ($4.74) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 455 ($6.13) to GBX 400 ($5.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 314 ($4.23) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 315.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.32. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 388.47 ($5.23).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

