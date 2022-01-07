Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.74 Million

Brokerages expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to report $135.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.10 million and the highest is $136.08 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $114.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year sales of $427.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.30 million to $428.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $479.47 million, with estimates ranging from $470.30 million to $490.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $859.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

