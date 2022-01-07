Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,507.03

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,507.03 ($20.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($17.52). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,320 ($17.79), with a volume of 199,222 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £773.17 million and a P/E ratio of 27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,507.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,485.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Focusrite’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

