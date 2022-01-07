BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.87

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.34. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 183,764 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 158,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 124,783 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 80,769 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 434,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

