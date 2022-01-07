Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.65% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.74 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.