C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues jumped 42.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2021 due to increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In December 2021, C.H. Robinson hiked its dividend to 55 cents per share (annually: $2.20) from 51 cents. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months, owing to its shareholder-friendly measures and the improvement in its operations due to increased freight demand. However, escalating operating expenses (increased 15% year over year in the first nine months of 2021) have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. C.H. Robinson’s weak liquidity position is also encouraging.”

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of CHRW opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

