iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 157,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $32.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

