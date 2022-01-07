Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Uniti Group were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

