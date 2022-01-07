American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

