Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Columbia Sportswear have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been seeing high SG&A expenses and elevated ocean freight costs in third-quarter 2021. The company on its third-quarter earnings release said that demand for ocean vessels and containers remained high compared with its available capacity, causing a massive spike in ocean freight costs. Apart from this, supply-chain hurdles and disruptions caused by the factory closures in Vietnam are concerning. However, the company has been gaining from its solid direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-business, which remained a driver in third-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year. DTC sales gained from higher e-commerce sales and brick-and-mortar sales, which in turn benefited from improved traffic. Management raised its 2021 earnings guidance.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after purchasing an additional 139,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after buying an additional 142,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

